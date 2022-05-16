Residential Plastic Fencing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Residential Plastic Fencing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Plastic Fencing include Weatherables, Pexco, Superior Plastic Products, Bufftech, Active Yards, Walpule Outdoors, Fogarty PVC Fencing, Westlake Chemical Corporation and CertainTeed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Plastic Fencing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Plastic Fencing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Residential Plastic Fencing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vinyl
- Polyethylene
- Polystyrene
- Others
Global Residential Plastic Fencing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Residential Plastic Fencing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Global Residential Plastic Fencing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Residential Plastic Fencing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Residential Plastic Fencing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Residential Plastic Fencing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Residential Plastic Fencing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Residential Plastic Fencing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Weatherables
- Pexco
- Superior Plastic Products
- Bufftech
- Active Yards
- Walpule Outdoors
- Fogarty PVC Fencing
- Westlake Chemical Corporation
- CertainTeed
- Prizm Vinyl Corporation
- ITOCHU Corporation
- Barrette Outdoor Living
- Seven Trust
- Durafence
- Planet Polynet
- Tenax
- Veka AG
- Associated Materials
- SCIW Fence Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Plastic Fencing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Plastic Fencing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Plastic Fencing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Plastic Fencing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Plastic Fencing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Plastic Fencing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Plastic Fencing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Plastic Fencing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Plastic Fencing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential Plastic Fencing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential Plastic Fencing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Plastic Fencing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Plastic Fencing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Plastic Fencing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Plastic Fencing Companies
