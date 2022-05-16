Transportation Composites and Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Transportation Composites and Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transportation Composites and Plastics include SGL Group, Owens Corning, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Royal DSM, Toray Industries Inc., Jushi Group, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited and Solvay and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transportation Composites and Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Railways

Waterways

Roadways

Others

Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transportation Composites and Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transportation Composites and Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transportation Composites and Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Transportation Composites and Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Group

Owens Corning

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Royal DSM

Toray Industries Inc.

Jushi Group

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

Solvay

Gurit Holding AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transportation Composites and Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Composites and Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Transportation Composites and Plastics Product Type

