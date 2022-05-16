Transportation Composites and Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Transportation Composites and Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transportation Composites and Plastics include SGL Group, Owens Corning, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Royal DSM, Toray Industries Inc., Jushi Group, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited and Solvay and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Transportation Composites and Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermoplastic
- Thermoset
Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Railways
- Waterways
- Roadways
- Others
Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Transportation Composites and Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Transportation Composites and Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Transportation Composites and Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Transportation Composites and Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SGL Group
- Owens Corning
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Royal DSM
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Jushi Group
- Hexcel Corporation
- Teijin Limited
- Solvay
- Gurit Holding AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transportation Composites and Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Transportation Composites and Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Composites and Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Transportation Composites and Plastics Product Type
