Household Plastic Fencing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Household Plastic Fencing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vinyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Plastic Fencing include Weatherables, Pexco, Superior Plastic Products, Bufftech, Active Yards, Walpule Outdoors, Fogarty PVC Fencing, Westlake Chemical Corporation and CertainTeed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Household Plastic Fencing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Plastic Fencing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Household Plastic Fencing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vinyl

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Others

Global Household Plastic Fencing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Household Plastic Fencing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Household Plastic Fencing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Household Plastic Fencing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Plastic Fencing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Plastic Fencing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Plastic Fencing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Household Plastic Fencing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Weatherables

Pexco

Superior Plastic Products

Bufftech

Active Yards

Walpule Outdoors

Fogarty PVC Fencing

Westlake Chemical Corporation

CertainTeed

Prizm Vinyl Corporation

ITOCHU Corporation

Barrette Outdoor Living

Seven Trust

Durafence

Planet Polynet

Tenax

Veka AG

Associated Materials

SCIW Fence Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Household Plastic Fencing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Household Plastic Fencing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Household Plastic Fencing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Household Plastic Fencing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Household Plastic Fencing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Household Plastic Fencing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Household Plastic Fencing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Household Plastic Fencing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Household Plastic Fencing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Household Plastic Fencing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Household Plastic Fencing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Household Plastic Fencing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Household Plastic Fencing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Plastic Fencing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Household Plastic Fencing Companies

