Transportation Composites Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Transportation Composites Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transportation Composites Material include Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Jushi Group, SGL Group and Owens Corning and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transportation Composites Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transportation Composites Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Transportation Composites Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Global Transportation Composites Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Transportation Composites Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Railways

Waterways

Roadways

Others

Global Transportation Composites Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Transportation Composites Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transportation Composites Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transportation Composites Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transportation Composites Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Transportation Composites Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited

Solvay

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Jushi Group

SGL Group

Owens Corning

Royal DSM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transportation Composites Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transportation Composites Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transportation Composites Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transportation Composites Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transportation Composites Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Transportation Composites Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transportation Composites Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transportation Composites Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transportation Composites Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Transportation Composites Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Transportation Composites Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Composites Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Transportation Composites Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Composites Material Players in Global Market

