Transportation Composites Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Transportation Composites Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transportation Composites Material include Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Jushi Group, SGL Group and Owens Corning and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Transportation Composites Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transportation Composites Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transportation Composites Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermoplastic
- Thermoset
Global Transportation Composites Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transportation Composites Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Railways
- Waterways
- Roadways
- Others
Global Transportation Composites Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Transportation Composites Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Transportation Composites Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Transportation Composites Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Transportation Composites Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Transportation Composites Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hexcel Corporation
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Teijin Limited
- Solvay
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Gurit Holding AG
- Jushi Group
- SGL Group
- Owens Corning
- Royal DSM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transportation Composites Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transportation Composites Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transportation Composites Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transportation Composites Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transportation Composites Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Transportation Composites Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transportation Composites Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transportation Composites Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transportation Composites Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Transportation Composites Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Transportation Composites Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Composites Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Transportation Composites Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Composites Material Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/