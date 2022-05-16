Technology

Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Graphite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Die-cut Temperature Gaskets include Flexitallic Group, Spetech, Garlock, Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc., Advanced Sealing, IGS Industries, Kommerling UK Ltd., Jet-Lube LLC and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Die-cut Temperature Gaskets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Graphite
  • Fluorosilicone
  • Fiberglass
  • Ceramic
  • Silicon
  • Stainless Steel & Alloy
  • Others

 

Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Power
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemical Processing
  • Transportation
  • Others

 

Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Die-cut Temperature Gaskets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Die-cut Temperature Gaskets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Die-cut Temperature Gaskets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Die-cut Temperature Gaskets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Flexitallic Group
  • Spetech
  • Garlock
  • Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc.
  • Advanced Sealing
  • IGS Industries
  • Kommerling UK Ltd.
  • Jet-Lube LLC
  • 3M
  • National Engineering Products Inc.
  • Threebond

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Die-cut Temperature Gaskets Companies

