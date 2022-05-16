Textile Machinery Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Textile Machinery Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coning Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Textile Machinery Oil include Panama Petrochem Ltd, MOLYLUB, Nye Lubricants, ADDINOL, Eni Oil Products, EXCEL PETROLEUM, Klueber, Vickers Oils and Takemoto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Textile Machinery Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Textile Machinery Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Textile Machinery Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Coning Oil
- Knitting Oil
- Greases
- Other
Global Textile Machinery Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Textile Machinery Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Acrylic
- Others
Global Textile Machinery Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Textile Machinery Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Textile Machinery Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Textile Machinery Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Textile Machinery Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Textile Machinery Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Panama Petrochem Ltd
- MOLYLUB
- Nye Lubricants
- ADDINOL
- Eni Oil Products
- EXCEL PETROLEUM
- Klueber
- Vickers Oils
- Takemoto
- Dutch Lube Company
- Zschimmer & Schwarz
- Behran Oil
- Fugesi Lubricant
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Textile Machinery Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Textile Machinery Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Textile Machinery Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Textile Machinery Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Textile Machinery Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Textile Machinery Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Textile Machinery Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Textile Machinery Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Textile Machinery Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Textile Machinery Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Textile Machinery Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Machinery Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Machinery Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Machinery Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Machinery Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Machinery Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
