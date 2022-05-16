Technology

High Purity Sodium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global high Purity Sodium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

99.9~99.99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of high Purity Sodium include Lantai Industry, DuPont and Métaux Spéciaux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the high Purity Sodium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global high Purity Sodium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global high Purity Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 99.9~99.99%
  • 99.99~99.999%
  • 99.999~99.9999%

Global high Purity Sodium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global high Purity Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Nuclear Industry
  • Santific Research
  • Semiconductor
  • Others

Global high Purity Sodium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global high Purity Sodium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies high Purity Sodium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies high Purity Sodium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies high Purity Sodium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies high Purity Sodium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Lantai Industry
  • DuPont
  • Métaux Spéciaux

