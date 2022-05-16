Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Diesel Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) include BP, Shell, CNPC, EXXON MOBIL, Sinopec, Indian Oil, TOTAL, Pertamina and Chevron and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Light Diesel Oil
- Heavy-Duty Diesel Oil
Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Low-speed Marine Diesel Engine
- Medium and High Speed Marine Diesel Engine
Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BP
- Shell
- CNPC
- EXXON MOBIL
- Sinopec
- Indian Oil
- TOTAL
- Pertamina
- Chevron
- Petronas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Companies
