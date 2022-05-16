Global Solar Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Solar Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Li-Ion Solar Battery
- Lead-Acid Solar Battery
- Sodium-Based Solar Battery
- Other
Segment by Application
- User Solar Power
- Photovoltaic Power Station
- Transportation Field
- Communication Field
- Aerospace & Defense Field
- Meteorological Field
- Other
By Company
- East Penn Manufacturing(US)
- Exide Technologies(US)
- GS Yuasa(JP)
- LG(Korea)
- Samsung SDI(Korea)
- A123 Systems(US)
- First Solar(US)
- Bosch Solar Energy(GE)
- Panasonic(JP)
- Sanyo Solar(JP)
- TSMC(Taiwan)
- Yingli(CN)
- Canadian Solar(Canada)
- Alpha Technologies(US)
- BAE Batterien(GE)
- BYD(CN)
- Manz(GE)
- Sharp(JP)
- Kyocera(JP)
- Suniva(US)
- Honda(JP)
- Ascent Solar(US)
- AUO(Taiwan)
- EnerSys(US)
- EverExceed Industrial(CN)
- FIAMM(Italia)
- Hoppecke Batterien(GE)
- SAFT(France)
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solar Battery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solar Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Li-Ion Solar Battery
1.2.3 Lead-Acid Solar Battery
1.2.4 Sodium-Based Solar Battery
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solar Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 User Solar Power
1.3.3 Photovoltaic Power Station
1.3.4 Transportation Field
1.3.5 Communication Field
1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense Field
1.3.7 Meteorological Field
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solar Battery Production
2.1 Global Solar Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solar Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solar Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solar Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solar Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solar Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solar Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solar Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solar Battery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solar Battery Sales by Region
