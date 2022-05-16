Technology

Medical Fiber Thermoplastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Medical Fiber Thermoplastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Long Glass Fiber-reinforced Thermoplastics (LTF) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Medical Fiber Thermoplastics include LOTTE CHEMICAL, SABIC, JNC Corporation, RTP Company, Daicel Polymer Limited, Techno Compound, Nippon Electric Glass (PPG), KINGFA and PlastiComp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Fiber Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Long Glass Fiber-reinforced Thermoplastics (LTF)
  • Short Fiber Thermoplastics

 

Global Medical Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Electrosurgery Tools
  • Robot Surgical Systems
  • Other

 

Global Medical Fiber Thermoplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Medical Fiber Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Medical Fiber Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Medical Fiber Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Medical Fiber Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • LOTTE CHEMICAL
  • SABIC
  • JNC Corporation
  • RTP Company
  • Daicel Polymer Limited
  • Techno Compound
  • Nippon Electric Glass (PPG)
  • KINGFA
  • PlastiComp
  • Surgical Coatings LCC
  • Solvay

