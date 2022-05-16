Tungsten Metal Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Tungsten Metal Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 1m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tungsten Metal Powder include Xiamen Tungsten, Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Global Tungsten & Powders, China Tungsten Hightech, Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co.,Ltd, Japan New Metals, Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten and China Molybdenum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tungsten Metal Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tungsten Metal Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tungsten Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Up to 1m
- 1-10m
- 10-50m
- Others
Global Tungsten Metal Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tungsten Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cemented Carbide
- Tungsten Mill Products
- Steel and Alloy
- Others
Global Tungsten Metal Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tungsten Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tungsten Metal Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tungsten Metal Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tungsten Metal Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Tungsten Metal Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Xiamen Tungsten
- Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten
- GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
- Global Tungsten & Powders
- China Tungsten Hightech
- Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co.,Ltd
- Japan New Metals
- Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten
- China Molybdenum
- Jiangsu Hetian
- Kennametal
- A.L.M.T. Corp.
- WOLFRAM Company
- Treibacher Industrie
- H.C.Starck
- TaeguTec Ltd
- Eurotungstene (Umicore)
- Buffalo Tungsten
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tungsten Metal Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tungsten Metal Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tungsten Metal Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tungsten Metal Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tungsten Metal Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tungsten Metal Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tungsten Metal Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tungsten Metal Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tungsten Metal Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tungsten Metal Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tungsten Metal Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tungsten Metal Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tungsten Metal Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Metal Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tungsten Metal Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten Metal Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/