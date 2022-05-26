Outdoor Warning Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Warning Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Outdoor Warning Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor Warning Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rotating Lamp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Warning Systems include Edwards Signaling & Security Systems, PATLITE Corporation, Hella, ECCO Safety Group (ESG), Federal Signal Corporation, MOFLASH, Guangzhou Forda Signal Co, North American Signal Company and R. STAHL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor Warning Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rotating Lamp

Flashing Lights

Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas Industrial

Mining

Construction Industrial

Automobile Industrial

Manufacturing Industrial

Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Warning Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Warning Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor Warning Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor Warning Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Edwards Signaling & Security Systems

PATLITE Corporation

Hella

ECCO Safety Group (ESG)

Federal Signal Corporation

MOFLASH

Guangzhou Forda Signal Co

North American Signal Company

R. STAHL

SIRENA

E2S

NANHUA

Qlight

Juluen Enterprise

Qisen

Sicoreddy

Tomar Electronics

LED Autolamps

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Warning Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor Warning Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor Warning Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor Warning Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Outdoor Warning Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Warning Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor Warning Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor Warning Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Outdoor Warning Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Outdoor Warning Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Warning Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Warning Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Warning Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Warning Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Warning Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

