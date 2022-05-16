Technology

Global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Strategic Research Report 2022-2028 by Regions, by Types, by Application

Global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

 

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
The major players in global market include

 

  • Solvay
  • Halocarbon
  • SRF
  • Sinochem
  • Bluestar
  • Shandong Xingfu
  • Zhenfu New Materials
  • Nantong Baokai
  • Anhui Jinao

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

 

  • North America (United States,Canada, Mexico)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Other Regions )
  • Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • South America (Brazil. Argentina, Rest of South America)
  • Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Other Regions)

On the basis of product, the Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) market is primarily split into

 

  • 99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)
  • 99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)
  • Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

 

  • Medical Intermediates
  • Pesticide Intermediates

