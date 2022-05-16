Technology

Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

General Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer include INEOS, SABIC, China National Petroleum, Tianjin Dagu Chemicals, Chimei Corporation, Formosa Plastics, LG Chem, Trinseo and Taita Chemical Company (TTC) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • General Grade
  • Special Grade

 

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Building & Construction
  • Consumer Goods
  • Home Appliances
  • Medical
  • Packaging
  • Others

 

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • INEOS
  • SABIC
  • China National Petroleum
  • Tianjin Dagu Chemicals
  • Chimei Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics
  • LG Chem
  • Trinseo
  • Taita Chemical Company (TTC)
  • Toyo Engineer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Players in Global Market

