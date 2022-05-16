PS Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global PS Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PS Resin include INEOS, Chimei Corporation, Trinseo, Formosa Plastics, LG Chem, DIC Corporation, Synthos, Taita Chemical Company (TTC) and Astor Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PS Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PS Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PS Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)
- High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
Global PS Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PS Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Goods
- Home Appliances
- Medical
- Packaging
- Others
Global PS Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PS Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PS Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PS Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PS Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies PS Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- INEOS
- Chimei Corporation
- Trinseo
- Formosa Plastics
- LG Chem
- DIC Corporation
- Synthos
- Taita Chemical Company (TTC)
- Astor Chemical
- Total Petrochemicals
- Supreme Petrochem
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Hyundai Engineering
- SINOPEC
- Toyo Engineer
- SECCO Petrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PS Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PS Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PS Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PS Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PS Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PS Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PS Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PS Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PS Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PS Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PS Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PS Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PS Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PS Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PS Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PS Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PS Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)
4.1.3 High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
