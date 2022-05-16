Technology

Global Organic Feed Additive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Organic Feed Additive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Feed Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Minerals
  • Amino Acids
  • Vitamins
  • Enzymes
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Ruminants
  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Aquatic Animals
  • Others

By Company

  • Evonik
  • Dow
  • DSM
  • Adisseo
  • BASF
  • ADM
  • Nutreco
  • Charoen Pokphand Group
  • Cargill
  • Sumitomo
  • Kemin Industries
  • Biomin
  • Alltech
  • Addcon
  • Bio Agri Mix

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Feed Additive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Feed Additive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Minerals
1.2.3 Amino Acids
1.2.4 Vitamins
1.2.5 Enzymes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Feed Additive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Ruminants
1.3.3 Poultry
1.3.4 Swine
1.3.5 Aquatic Animals
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organic Feed Additive Production
2.1 Global Organic Feed Additive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Organic Feed Additive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Organic Feed Additive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Feed Additive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Organic Feed Additive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Organic Feed Additive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Organic Feed Additive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Organic Feed Additive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Organic Feed Additive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Organic Feed Additive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Organic Feed Ad

