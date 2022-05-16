Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98%Purity99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate include Hummel Croton, Yunmei Chemical, Haihang Industry, Ningxia Dadi Circular Development, Shanxi Zhicheng Chemical, Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology, Chemdyes Corporation, Fine Chemicals and Hangzhou Hairui Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98%Purity99%

Purity99%

Others

Global Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pesticide

Medicine

Dye

Other

Global Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Aminoguanidine Bicarbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hummel Croton

Yunmei Chemical

Haihang Industry

Ningxia Dadi Circular Development

Shanxi Zhicheng Chemical

Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology

Chemdyes Corporation

Fine Chemicals

Hangzhou Hairui Chemical

Jingjiagn City East Chemical

Jiaxing Green Silicon

