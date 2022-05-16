Global Livestock Monitoring and Management System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Livestock Monitoring and Management System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Livestock Monitoring and Management System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Milk Harvesting Management

Breeding Management

Feeding Management

Heat Stress Management

Animal Comfort Management

Others

Segment by Application

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Equine

Others

By Company

Afimilk Ltd

Sensaphone

GEA Group

DeLaval

BouMatic

SCR Dairy

DairyMaster

Lely Holding

Nedap Livestock Management

ESTROTECT

BECO Dairy Automation

ANEMON SA

Moonsyst

IMPULSA AG

Pearson International

Algan Group

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Livestock Monitoring and Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Milk Harvesting Management

1.2.3 Breeding Management

1.2.4 Feeding Management

1.2.5 Heat Stress Management

1.2.6 Animal Comfort Management

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Livestock Monitoring and Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cattle

1.3.3 Poultry

1.3.4 Swine

1.3.5 Equine

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Livestock Monitoring and Management System Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Livestock Monitoring and Management System Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Livestock Monitoring and Management System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Livestock Monitoring and Management System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Livestock Monitoring and Management System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Livestock Monitoring and Management System Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Livestock Monitoring and Management System Industry Trends

2.3.2 Livestock Monitoring and Management System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Livestock Monitoring and Management System

