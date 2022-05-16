Technology

Online Payment Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Payment Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Payment Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Payment Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Payment Service include PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout and FirstData, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Payment Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Payment Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Payment Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways
  • Local Bank Integrates
  • Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution
  • Other

 

Global Online Payment Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Payment Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Micro and Small Enterprise
  • Large Enterprise
  • Mid- Sized Enterprise
  • Personal

 

Global Online Payment Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Payment Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Online Payment Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Online Payment Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • Amazon Payments
  • Authorize.net
  • WorldPay
  • Adyen
  • CCBill
  • 2Checkout
  • FirstData
  • SecurePay
  • PayU
  • MOLPay
  • Paymill
  • GMO
  • Alipay
  • Tenpay
  • Ping++
  • Boleto Banc?rio
  • CashU
  • OneCard
  • Wirecard
  • WebMoney
  • Realex
  • BlueSnap

