Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives for Wearable Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Adhesives for Wearable Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesives for Wearable Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylics Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesives for Wearable Devices include 3M, Dow, Scapa Group, H.B. Fuller, Adhesives Research, Henkel, Vancive Medical Technologies, Lohmann and Elkem Silicones, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesives for Wearable Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylics Based

Silicone Based

Others

Global Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wearable Medical Device

Wearable Consumer Electronic Device

Others

Global Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesives for Wearable Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesives for Wearable Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesives for Wearable Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesives for Wearable Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Adhesives for Wearable Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Dow

Scapa Group

H.B. Fuller

Adhesives Research

Henkel

Vancive Medical Technologies

Lohmann

Elkem Silicones

Polymer Science, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

