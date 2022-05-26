Technology
Global Floating Solar Plants Market Research Report 2022
Floating Solar Plants market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating Solar Plants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PV Modules
- Floating Body and Anchoring System
- Inverter
- Others
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Segment by Application
- Utility
- Residential & Commercial
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- Sungrow
- Ciel and Terre
- BayWa r.e.
- LS Electric Co., Ltd.
- Trina Solar
- Ocean Sun
- Adtech Systems
- Waaree Energies Ltd
- Isigenere (Isifloating)
- Swimsol
- Yellow Tropus
