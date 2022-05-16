Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Semiconductor Foundry market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Foundry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Only Foundry Service
- Non-Only Foundry Service
Segment by Application
- Communication
- PCs/Desktops
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Defense & Aerospace
- Other
By Company
- TSMC
- Globalfoundries
- UMC
- SMIC
- Samsung
- Dongbu HiTek
- Fujitsu Semiconductor
- Hua Hong Semiconductor
- MagnaChip Semiconductor
- Powerchip Technology
- STMicroelectronics
- TowerJazz
- Vanguard International Semiconductor
- WIN Semiconductors
- X-FAB Silicon Foundries
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Only Foundry Service
1.2.3 Non-Only Foundry Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communication
1.3.3 PCs/Desktops
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Defense & Aerospace
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Semiconductor Foundry Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Semiconductor Foundry Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Semiconductor Foundry Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Semiconductor Foundry Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Semiconductor Foundry Industry Trends
2.3.2 Semiconductor Foundry Market Drivers
2.3.3 Semiconductor Foundry Market Challenges
2.3.4 Semiconductor Foundry Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Foundry Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Semiconductor Foundry Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Semicon
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Semiconductor Foundry Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Semiconductor Foundry Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Semiconductor Foundry Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027