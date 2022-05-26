Technology

Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Semiconductor Foundry Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Foundry Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Only Foundry Service
  • Non-Only Foundry Service

Segment by Application

  • Communication
  • PCs/Desktops
  • Consumer Goods
  • Automotive
  • Industrial
  • Defense & Aerospace
  • Other

By Company

  • TSMC
  • Globalfoundries
  • UMC
  • SMIC
  • Samsung
  • Dongbu HiTek
  • Fujitsu Semiconductor
  • Hua Hong Semiconductor
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor
  • Powerchip Technology
  • STMicroelectronics
  • TowerJazz
  • Vanguard International Semiconductor
  • WIN Semiconductors
  • X-FAB Silicon Foundries

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Only Foundry Service
1.2.3 Non-Only Foundry Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communication
1.3.3 PCs/Desktops
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Defense & Aerospace
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Semiconductor Foundry Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Semiconductor Foundry Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Semiconductor Foundry Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Semiconductor Foundry Service Players by Revenue

