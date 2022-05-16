Boron Tribromide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Boron Tribromide market was valued at 272.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 373.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boron Tribromide include Versum Materials, Guizhou Wylton Jinglin Electronic Material, Shandong Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials, Soulbtain, Ereztech, Tongyuan Chemcial, Wisdom Chem, Jiangxi Ruihe Chemicals and Baoding Pengda New Material Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Boron Tribromide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boron Tribromide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Tribromide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Grade
- Technical Grade
Global Boron Tribromide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Tribromide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Semiconductor
- Solar Energy
- Others
Global Boron Tribromide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Tribromide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Boron Tribromide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Boron Tribromide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Boron Tribromide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Boron Tribromide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Versum Materials
- Guizhou Wylton Jinglin Electronic Material
- Shandong Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials
- Soulbtain
- Ereztech
- Tongyuan Chemcial
- Wisdom Chem
- Jiangxi Ruihe Chemicals
- Baoding Pengda New Material Technology
- Shanxi Ebluegas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boron Tribromide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boron Tribromide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boron Tribromide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boron Tribromide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boron Tribromide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boron Tribromide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boron Tribromide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boron Tribromide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boron Tribromide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boron Tribromide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boron Tribromide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boron Tribromide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boron Tribromide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boron Tribromide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boron Tribromide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boron Tribromide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Boron Tribromide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
