Brass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Brass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brass Wires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brass include Truchum, SAN-ETSU METALS Co.,Ltd., Wieland, Ahxinke, Diehl Metall, Powerway, Chaplin Wire, BREMA and Aviva Metals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brass Wires

Brass Rods

Brass Strips

Others

Global Brass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Meshes

Springs

Cables and Wires

Mechanical Fasteners

Rivets

High-strength Welding Suture

Machines

Automotive

Electric Appliances

Others

Global Brass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Brass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Brass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Truchum

SAN-ETSU METALS Co.,Ltd.

Wieland

Ahxinke

Diehl Metall

Powerway

Chaplin Wire

BREMA

Aviva Metals

Metal Alloys Corporation

Laxmi Wire

Dhara Brass Wire

Super Metal Industries

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA

Mueller Industries

Ningbo Jinglong

CK San-Etsu Co Ltd

Mitsubishi-shindoh

LDM

Poongsan

EGM Group

Hitachi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Brass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Brass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Brass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Brass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Brass Wires

4.1.3 Brass Rods

4.1.4 Brass Strips

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Brass Revenue & Forecasts

