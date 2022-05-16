Scintillation Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Scintillation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Scintillator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scintillation Materials include SAINT-GOBAIN, RMD, HAMAMATSU, Envinet A.S., Hitachi Metals Ltd, Zecotek Photonics Inc., CRYTUR, REXON and ScintiTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scintillation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scintillation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scintillation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solid Scintillator
- Liquid Scintillator
- Gaseous Scintillators
Global Scintillation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scintillation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Industry
- Security
Global Scintillation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scintillation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Scintillation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Scintillation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Scintillation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Scintillation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SAINT-GOBAIN
- RMD
- HAMAMATSU
- Envinet A.S.
- Hitachi Metals Ltd
- Zecotek Photonics Inc.
- CRYTUR
- REXON
- ScintiTech
- ELJEN
- Beijing Opto-Electronics
- DJ-LASER
- BEIJING SCITLION TECHNOLOGY
- Ljioptics
- HEFEI CRYSTAL&PHOTOELECTRIC
- Toshiba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scintillation Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scintillation Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scintillation Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scintillation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scintillation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scintillation Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scintillation Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scintillation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scintillation Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scintillation Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scintillation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scintillation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scintillation Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scintillation Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scintillation Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scintillation Materials Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/