Global Seeds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Seeds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seeds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Conventional Seeds
- GM Seeds
Segment by Application
- Farmland
- Greenhouse
- Other
By Company
- Bayer
- Monsanto
- Syngenta
- DowDuPont
- Groupe Limagrain
- KWS
- Land O’ Lakes
- Gansu Dunhuang Seed
- Hefei Fengle Seed
- Mahyco
- Nuziveedu Seeds
- Sakata Seed
- Takii Seed
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Seeds Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Seeds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conventional Seeds
1.2.3 GM Seeds
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Seeds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Farmland
1.3.3 Greenhouse
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Seeds Production
2.1 Global Seeds Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Seeds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Seeds Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Seeds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Seeds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Seeds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Seeds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Seeds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Seeds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Seeds Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Seeds Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Seeds by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Seeds Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Seeds Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Seeds Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East
