Global Seeds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Seeds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seeds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Conventional Seeds

GM Seeds

Segment by Application

Farmland

Greenhouse

Other

By Company

Bayer

Monsanto

Syngenta

DowDuPont

Groupe Limagrain

KWS

Land O’ Lakes

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Hefei Fengle Seed

Mahyco

Nuziveedu Seeds

Sakata Seed

Takii Seed

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Seeds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Seeds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Conventional Seeds

1.2.3 GM Seeds

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Seeds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Farmland

1.3.3 Greenhouse

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Seeds Production

2.1 Global Seeds Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Seeds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Seeds Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Seeds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Seeds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Seeds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Seeds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Seeds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Seeds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Seeds Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Seeds Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Seeds by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Seeds Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Seeds Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Seeds Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East

