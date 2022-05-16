Flat Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Flat Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.500 mm Pitches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flat Cable include Sumitomo Electric, Johnson Electric, Mei Tong Electronics, He Hui Electronics, Luxshare-ICT, Samtec, Würth Elektronik, Sumida-flexcon and Cvilux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flat Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flat Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Flat Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0.500 mm Pitches
- 1.000 mm Pitches
- 1.250 mm Pitches
- Others
Global Flat Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Flat Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- PC or PC Display
- CD-ROM Drive
- TV
- Printer
- DVD or BD Player
- Car Stereo
- Game Machine
- GPS
- Others
Global Flat Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Flat Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flat Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flat Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flat Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KM)
- Key companies Flat Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sumitomo Electric
- Johnson Electric
- Mei Tong Electronics
- He Hui Electronics
- Luxshare-ICT
- Samtec
- Würth Elektronik
- Sumida-flexcon
- Cvilux
- Axon Cable
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd
- Cicoil Flat Cables
- Xinfuer Electronics
- Hezhi Electronic
- VST Electronics
- Nicomatic
- JSB TECH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flat Cable Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flat Cable Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flat Cable Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flat Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flat Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flat Cable Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flat Cable Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flat Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flat Cable Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flat Cable Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flat Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flat Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flat Cable Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flat Cable Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flat Cable Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flat Cable Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flat Cable Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 0.500 mm Pitches
4.1.3 1.000 mm Pitches
4.1.4 1.250 mm Pitches
