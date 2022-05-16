High Purity Cadmium Metal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Cadmium Metal in global, including the following market information:
Global High Purity Cadmium Metal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Purity Cadmium Metal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five High Purity Cadmium Metal companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Cadmium Metal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Cadmium Metal include Korea Zinc, Nyrstar NV, Teck Resources Ltd., Young Poong Corp, Zhuzhou Smelter Group, HuludaoZincIndustry, Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Dowa Metals and Mining and Grupo Mexico, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Cadmium Metal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global High Purity Cadmium Metal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Cadmium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2N
- 3N
- Others
Global High Purity Cadmium Metal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Cadmium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- NiCd Battery
- Scientific Research
- Others
Global High Purity Cadmium Metal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Cadmium Metal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Cadmium Metal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Cadmium Metal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Cadmium Metal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High Purity Cadmium Metal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Korea Zinc
- Nyrstar NV
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Young Poong Corp
- Zhuzhou Smelter Group
- HuludaoZincIndustry
- Mitsui Mining and Smelting
- Dowa Metals and Mining
- Grupo Mexico
- Luoping Zinc & Electricity
- Penoles
- Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant
- Toho Zinc Co
- Western Mining
- Yuguang Gold and Lead
