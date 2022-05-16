Bus Bar Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Bus Bar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper Bus Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bus Bar include Hitachi Metals, Oriental Copper, Pentair, Gindre, Schneider, Watteredge, Luvata, Gonda Metal and Metal Gems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bus Bar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bus Bar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Bus Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper Bus Bar
- Aluminum Bus Bar
- Steel Bus Bar
Global Bus Bar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Bus Bar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Utilities
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial Use
Global Bus Bar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Bus Bar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bus Bar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bus Bar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bus Bar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KM)
- Key companies Bus Bar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hitachi Metals
- Oriental Copper
- Pentair
- Gindre
- Schneider
- Watteredge
- Luvata
- Gonda Metal
- Metal Gems
- EMS
- Storm Power Components
- ABB
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Chint Electrics
- Mersen
- Power Products
- C&S Electric
- Promet
- Baotai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bus Bar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bus Bar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bus Bar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bus Bar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bus Bar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bus Bar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bus Bar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bus Bar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bus Bar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bus Bar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bus Bar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bus Bar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bus Bar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bus Bar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bus Bar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bus Bar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bus Bar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Copper Bus Bar
4.1.3 Aluminum Bus Bar
4.1.4 Steel Bus Bar
4.2 By Type – Global Bus Bar Revenue & Forecasts
