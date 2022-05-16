High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global High-frequency Coaxial Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-Rigid Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-frequency Coaxial Cables include Hitachi Metals, LEONI, TE Connectivity, Molex, Sumitomo, Amphenol, Gore, Rosenberger GmbH and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-frequency Coaxial Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Semi-Rigid Type
- Semi-Flexible Type
- Flexible Type
- Others
Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Telecom
- Military/Aerospace
- Medical
- Test & Measurement
- Computer & Peripherals
- Others
Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High-frequency Coaxial Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High-frequency Coaxial Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High-frequency Coaxial Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KM)
- Key companies High-frequency Coaxial Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hitachi Metals
- LEONI
- TE Connectivity
- Molex
- Sumitomo
- Amphenol
- Gore
- Rosenberger GmbH
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
- Jiangsu Trigiant Technology Co., Ltd
- Nexans
- TOTOKU
- Samtec
- Radiall
- SPINNER Group
- Axon
- Kingsignal Technology Co., Ltd.
- L-com
- Junkosha
- Hengxin Thechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-frequency Coaxial Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-frequency Coaxial Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-frequency Coaxial Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-frequency Coaxial Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-frequency Coaxial Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-frequency Coaxial Cables Companies
