Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7071213/global-automotive-d-light-detection-ranging-2022-2028-208

The global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid State Lidar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) include Trimbel, Hexagon AB, Sick AG, Topcon, Velodyne, Riegl, Valeo, Leosphere and Innovusion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid State Lidar

Mechanical/Scanning Lidar

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Surround View

Road Vulnerability Detection

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Occupancy Detection

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trimbel

Hexagon AB

Sick AG

Topcon

Velodyne

Riegl

Valeo

Leosphere

Innovusion

Hesai

Ibeo

Ouster

LeddarTech

Robosense

Luminar

Beijing Wanji Technology

SureStar

Continental

LeiShen Intelligent System

Benewake

Quanergy

Cepton

Waymo

Huwei

Denso

Encradar

FaseLase

Innoviz

Aeva

Faro

BEA Sensor

Hokuyo

ASC

Livox

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-automotive-d-light-detection-ranging-2022-2028-208-7071213

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sales Market Report 2021

Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Automotive 3D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Research Report 2021