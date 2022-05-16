Technology

High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Purity Aluminium Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

4N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Aluminium Oxide include Hebei Pengda, Dalian Hailanguangdian, Xuancheng Jingrui, Zibo Honghe, Wuxi Tuoboda, Keheng, Gemsung, CHALCO and Crown. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Aluminium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 4N
  • 4Nx
  • 5N

Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Li-Ion Battery
  • LED
  • Semiconductors
  • Phosphor
  • Others

Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies High Purity Aluminium Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies High Purity Aluminium Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies High Purity Aluminium Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies High Purity Aluminium Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Hebei Pengda
  • Dalian Hailanguangdian
  • Xuancheng Jingrui
  • Zibo Honghe
  • Wuxi Tuoboda
  • Keheng
  • Gemsung
  • CHALCO
  • Crown

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Aluminium Oxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Aluminium Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Aluminium Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Aluminium Oxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Aluminium Oxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Aluminium Oxide Companies

