High-purity Boron Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High-purity Boron market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

92%-95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-purity Boron include SB Boron, H.C. Starck GmbH, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc., CRS Chemicals, Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology, New Metals and Chemicals Ltd., Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation, Noah Technologies Corporation and YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-purity Boron manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-purity Boron Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity Boron Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

92%-95%

95%-99%

>99%

Others

Global High-purity Boron Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity Boron Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial field

Aerospace and the military field.

Others

Global High-purity Boron Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity Boron Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-purity Boron revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-purity Boron revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-purity Boron sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High-purity Boron sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SB Boron

H.C. Starck GmbH

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

CRS Chemicals

Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology

New Metals and Chemicals Ltd.

Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation

Noah Technologies Corporation

YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals

Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI)

Liaoning Pengda Technology

Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-purity Boron Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-purity Boron Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-purity Boron Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-purity Boron Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-purity Boron Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-purity Boron Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-purity Boron Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-purity Boron Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-purity Boron Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-purity Boron Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-purity Boron Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-purity Boron Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-purity Boron Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity Boron Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-purity Boron Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity Boron Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview.

