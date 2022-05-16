Technology

High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
2 3 minutes read

The global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

99.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) include Air Liquide, Linde Group, Messer Group, Iceblick, Air Products, Air Water, Core Gas, Wuhan Steel Group and INGAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 99.9%
  • 99.9%~99.99%
  • 99.99%~99.999%

Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Electronics
  • Semiconductor

Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Air Liquide
  • Linde Group
  • Messer Group
  • Iceblick
  • Air Products
  • Air Water
  • Core Gas
  • Wuhan Steel Group
  • INGAS
  • Matheson Tri-gas
  • Baosteel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Neon Gas (Ne) Companies

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
2 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

UK Travel Insurance Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Allianz SE, KBC Group, Chubb Ltd., Prudential Financial, Inc., Munich Re (Group), China Pacific Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Travelex Insurance Services, Europ Assistance and Aviva PLC, Saga PLC.

December 13, 2021

Solid-State LiDAR Market Till 2026 Raising Growth, Latest Trends And Forecast Research Report

December 14, 2021

Artificial Wood Panel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

February 3, 2022

Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) Deficiency Treatment Market to Witness Growth Acceleration | Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

December 24, 2021
Back to top button