Radiation Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Meter in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiation Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiation Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Radiation Meter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiation Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Desktop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiation Meter include SE International, Fluke, Biodex Medical Systems, Spectrum Techniques and Extech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiation Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Desktop

Floor-standing

Global Radiation Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiation Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Laboratory

Other

Global Radiation Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiation Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiation Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiation Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiation Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radiation Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SE International

Fluke

Biodex Medical Systems

Spectrum Techniques

Extech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiation Meter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiation Meter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiation Meter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiation Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiation Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiation Meter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiation Meter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiation Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiation Meter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiation Meter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiation Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation Meter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Meter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Meter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Meter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Radiation Meter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

