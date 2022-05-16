Industrial Hemp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Industrial Hemp market was valued at 1194.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3182.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hemp Seeds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Hemp include Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol and ENDOCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Hemp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Hemp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Hemp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hemp Seeds

Hemp Oil

Hemp Protein

Soft Gel Caps

Global Industrial Hemp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Hemp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Industrial Hemp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Hemp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Hemp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Hemp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Hemp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Industrial Hemp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manitoba Harvest

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Nutiva

Agropro

CV Sciences

Isodiol

ENDOCA

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

North American Hemp & Grain Co

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

Hempco

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Hemp Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Hemp Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Hemp Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Hemp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Hemp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Hemp Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Hemp Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Hemp Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Hemp Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Hemp Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Hemp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Hemp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Hemp Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Hemp Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Hemp Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Hemp Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Hemp Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

