Global Plant Based Milk Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Plant Based Milk market is segmented by Type and by Sale Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant Based Milk market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Sale Channel for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Legumes
- Cereals
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Other
Segment by Sale Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialist Retailers
- Online Retailers
- Other
By Company
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Nestle
- WhiteWave Foods
- Hain Celestial Group
- Daiya Foods
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plant Based Milk Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plant Based Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Legumes
1.2.3 Cereals
1.2.4 Nuts
1.2.5 Seeds
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Sale Channel
1.3.1 Global Plant Based Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Sale Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Specialist Retailers
1.3.4 Online Retailers
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plant Based Milk Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Plant Based Milk Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant Based Milk Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Plant Based Milk Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Plant Based Milk Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Plant Based Milk by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Plant Based Milk Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Plant Based Milk Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Plant Based Milk Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Plant Based Milk Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Plant Based Milk Manufacturers by Sales (2017-202
