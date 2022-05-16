Global Health Functional Food Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Health Functional Food market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Health Functional Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Other

Segment by Application

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management Food

Dietary Supplements

Other

By Company

Nestle

Cargill

ADM

Danone

Unilever

Coca Cola

Bunge

Barry Callebaut

Amway

Herbalife Nutrition

Oriflame Holdings

USANA Health Sciences

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Health Functional Food Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Health Functional Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tablets

1.2.3 Capsules

1.2.4 Powders

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Health Functional Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Sports Nutrition

1.3.3 Weight Management Food

1.3.4 Dietary Supplements

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Health Functional Food Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Health Functional Food Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Health Functional Food Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Health Functional Food Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Health Functional Food Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Health Functional Food by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Health Functional Food Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Health Functional Food Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Health Functional Food Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Health Functional Food Sales by Manufacturers

