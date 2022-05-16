Global Health Functional Food Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Health Functional Food market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Health Functional Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powders
- Other
Segment by Application
- Sports Nutrition
- Weight Management Food
- Dietary Supplements
- Other
By Company
- Nestle
- Cargill
- ADM
- Danone
- Unilever
- Coca Cola
- Bunge
- Barry Callebaut
- Amway
- Herbalife Nutrition
- Oriflame Holdings
- USANA Health Sciences
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Health Functional Food Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Health Functional Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tablets
1.2.3 Capsules
1.2.4 Powders
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Health Functional Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sports Nutrition
1.3.3 Weight Management Food
1.3.4 Dietary Supplements
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Health Functional Food Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Health Functional Food Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Health Functional Food Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Health Functional Food Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Health Functional Food Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Health Functional Food by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Health Functional Food Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Health Functional Food Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Health Functional Food Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Health Functional Food Sales by Manufacturers
