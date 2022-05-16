Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Potassium Sulfate Granule Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer include K+S Group, Tessenderlo Group, Compass Minerals, SQM, YARA, Rusal, Sesoda, Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt and Qing Shang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Potassium Sulfate Granule

Potassium Sulfate Powder

Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Industrial

Other

Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

K+S Group

Tessenderlo Group

Compass Minerals

SQM

YARA

Rusal

Sesoda

Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt

Qing Shang Chemical

Migao Group

Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology

AVIC International Holding

Gansu Xinchuan Fertilizer

Shijiazhuang Hehe Chemical Fertilizer

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group

Yantai Qifund Chemical

Liaoning Xinshui Chemical

Wuxi Yangheng Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Sulfate Fertilizer Companies

