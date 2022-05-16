High-purity Vanadium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global High-purity Vanadium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-purity Vanadium include ATI Metals, NWME Group, American Elements, Panzhihua Steel, U.S. Vanadium Holding Company, EVRAZ, VanadiumCorp, Ironstone Resources and Suzhou Donghua Fangui, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-purity Vanadium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-purity Vanadium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High-purity Vanadium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Purity
- Low Purity
Global High-purity Vanadium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High-purity Vanadium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metallurgical Industry
- Machinery Manufacturing Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Other
Global High-purity Vanadium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High-purity Vanadium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High-purity Vanadium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High-purity Vanadium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High-purity Vanadium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High-purity Vanadium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ATI Metals
- NWME Group
- American Elements
- Panzhihua Steel
- U.S. Vanadium Holding Company
- EVRAZ
- VanadiumCorp
- Ironstone Resources
- Suzhou Donghua Fangui
- GfE
- Hunan Hanrui
- Liaoyang Hengye
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-purity Vanadium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-purity Vanadium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-purity Vanadium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-purity Vanadium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-purity Vanadium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-purity Vanadium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-purity Vanadium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-purity Vanadium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-purity Vanadium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-purity Vanadium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-purity Vanadium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-purity Vanadium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-purity Vanadium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity Vanadium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-purity Vanadium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity Vanadium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
