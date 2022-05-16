Chromic Anhydride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Chromic Anhydride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99.7% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chromic Anhydride include Lanxess, Soda Sanayii, Elementis, Hunter Chemical LLC, Aktyubinsk, MidUral Group, NPCC, Vishnu and Nippon Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chromic Anhydride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chromic Anhydride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chromic Anhydride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99.7%

Purity 99.8%

Purity 99.9%

Global Chromic Anhydride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chromic Anhydride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing and Dyeing Industry

Electroplating Industry

Wood Preservation

Others

Global Chromic Anhydride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chromic Anhydride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chromic Anhydride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chromic Anhydride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chromic Anhydride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Chromic Anhydride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Soda Sanayii

Elementis

Hunter Chemical LLC

Aktyubinsk

MidUral Group

NPCC

Vishnu

Nippon Chem

Zhenhua Chemical

Yinhe Chemical

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical

Haining Peace Chemical

Zhonglan Yima Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chromic Anhydride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chromic Anhydride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chromic Anhydride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chromic Anhydride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chromic Anhydride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chromic Anhydride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chromic Anhydride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chromic Anhydride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chromic Anhydride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chromic Anhydride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chromic Anhydride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chromic Anhydride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chromic Anhydride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chromic Anhydride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chromic Anhydride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chromic Anhydride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

