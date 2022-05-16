Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150780/global-biotechbased-aroma-ingredients-market-2022-2028-89

Vanillin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients include BASF, Givaudan SA, Firmenich, Symrise, Kunshan Asia Aroma Corp, Mane SA, Solvay, Synergy Flavors and Shank’s Extracts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vanillin

Nootkatone

Others

Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fine Fragrances

Toiletries

Cosmetics

Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Givaudan SA

Firmenich

Symrise

Kunshan Asia Aroma Corp

Mane SA

Solvay

Synergy Flavors

Shank’s Extracts

Nielsen-Massey Vanilla

Lesaffre

Fujian Zhiyuan Biochemical

Apple Flavor and Fragrance

IFF

Xiamen Caogenlan Industry

Aurochemicals

Xiamen Oamic Biotech

Advanced Biotech

De Monchy Aromatics

Axxence Aromatic GmbH

Comax Flavors

Moellhausen S.p.A

Berje

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150780/global-biotechbased-aroma-ingredients-market-2022-2028-89

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biotech-based Aroma Ingredients Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/