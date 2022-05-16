Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vanadium-aluminium Alloy include Panzhihua Steel, NWME Group, Xining Special Steel, HBIS Co Ltd, EVRAZ, VanadiumCorp, Ironstone Resources, Suzhou Donghua Fangui and GfE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vanadium-aluminium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Purity
- Low Purity
Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Airplane
- Others
Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vanadium-aluminium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vanadium-aluminium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vanadium-aluminium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Vanadium-aluminium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Panzhihua Steel
- NWME Group
- Xining Special Steel
- HBIS Co Ltd
- EVRAZ
- VanadiumCorp
- Ironstone Resources
- Suzhou Donghua Fangui
- GfE
- Hunan Hanrui
- Liaoyang Hengye
- Huifeng Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanadium-aluminium Alloy Companies
