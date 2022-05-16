Technology

Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non-Alcoholic Drinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Alcoholic Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bottled Water
  • Tea & Coffee
  • Juice
  • Dairy Drinks
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Supermarkets and general merchandisers
  • Food Service & Drinking Places
  • Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
  • Vending Machine Operations
  • Other

By Company

  • PepsiCo
  • Coca-Cola
  • Nestle
  • Dr. Pepper Snapple
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Reeds
  • Appalachian Brewing
  • Jones Soda
  • Molson Coors Brewing
  • Attitude Drink
  • AG Barr
  • DyDo Drinco
  • Britvic
  • Danone
  • Livewire Energy
  • Pepper Snapple
  • Calcol
  • Kraft Foods
  • Suja Life
  • FreshBev
  • Pressed Juicery
  • Suntory Beverage & Food
  • Unilever
  • Asahi
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts
  • Kirin

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bottled Water
1.2.3 Tea & Coffee
1.2.4 Juice
1.2.5 Dairy Drinks
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and general merchandisers
1.3.3 Food Service & Drinking Places
1.3.4 Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
1.3.5 Vending Machine Operations
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Non-Alcoholic Drinks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa

