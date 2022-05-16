Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non-Alcoholic Drinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Alcoholic Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bottled Water

Tea & Coffee

Juice

Dairy Drinks

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and general merchandisers

Food Service & Drinking Places

Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

Vending Machine Operations

Other

By Company

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Nestle

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Kraft Heinz

Reeds

Appalachian Brewing

Jones Soda

Molson Coors Brewing

Attitude Drink

AG Barr

DyDo Drinco

Britvic

Danone

Livewire Energy

Pepper Snapple

Calcol

Kraft Foods

Suja Life

FreshBev

Pressed Juicery

Suntory Beverage & Food

Unilever

Asahi

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Kirin

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Bottled Water

1.2.3 Tea & Coffee

1.2.4 Juice

1.2.5 Dairy Drinks

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Supermarkets and general merchandisers

1.3.3 Food Service & Drinking Places

1.3.4 Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

1.3.5 Vending Machine Operations

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Non-Alcoholic Drinks by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

