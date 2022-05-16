Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Non-Alcoholic Drinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Alcoholic Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Bottled Water
- Tea & Coffee
- Juice
- Dairy Drinks
- Others
Segment by Application
- Supermarkets and general merchandisers
- Food Service & Drinking Places
- Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
- Vending Machine Operations
- Other
By Company
- PepsiCo
- Coca-Cola
- Nestle
- Dr. Pepper Snapple
- Kraft Heinz
- Reeds
- Appalachian Brewing
- Jones Soda
- Molson Coors Brewing
- Attitude Drink
- AG Barr
- DyDo Drinco
- Britvic
- Danone
- Livewire Energy
- Pepper Snapple
- Calcol
- Kraft Foods
- Suja Life
- FreshBev
- Pressed Juicery
- Suntory Beverage & Food
- Unilever
- Asahi
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts
- Kirin
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bottled Water
1.2.3 Tea & Coffee
1.2.4 Juice
1.2.5 Dairy Drinks
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and general merchandisers
1.3.3 Food Service & Drinking Places
1.3.4 Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
1.3.5 Vending Machine Operations
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Non-Alcoholic Drinks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
