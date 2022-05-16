Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Seeding Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Agriculture Seeding Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agriculture Seeding Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wheat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Seeding Equipment include CNH Industrial, AGCO Corporation, John Deere, Great Plains, Bourgault Industries, Morris Industries, Amity Technology and Case IH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agriculture Seeding Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wheat
- Corn
- Soybeans
- Rice
- Canola
- Other
Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Use
- Rental
Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agriculture Seeding Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agriculture Seeding Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Agriculture Seeding Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Agriculture Seeding Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO Corporation
- John Deere
- Great Plains
- Bourgault Industries
- Morris Industries
- Amity Technology
- Case IH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agriculture Seeding Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agriculture Seeding Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Seeding Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agriculture Seeding Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Seeding Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture Seeding Equipment Companies
Global Agriculture Planting and Seeding Equipment Sales Market Report 2021
