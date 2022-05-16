Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-engineered Metal Buildings in Global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-engineered Metal Buildings include Zamil Steel, Era Infra, Interarch, BlueScope Steel, Tata BlueScope Steel, Kirby Building Systems, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys Limited and Everest Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pre-engineered Metal Buildings companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Small Size
- Middle Size
- Large Size
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
- Industrial Building
- Infrastructure Sectors
- Agricultural
- Others
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pre-engineered Metal Buildings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pre-engineered Metal Buildings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zamil Steel
- Era Infra
- Interarch
- BlueScope Steel
- Tata BlueScope Steel
- Kirby Building Systems
- Interarch Building Products
- Jindal Buildsys Limited
- Everest Industries
- Lloyd Insulations
- Multicolor Steels
- PEBS Pennar
- SML Group
- Smith Structures
- Tiger Steel Engineering
- Arco Steel
- ALLIED STEEL BUILDINGS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027