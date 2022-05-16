Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-engineered Metal Buildings in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pre-engineered Metal Buildings include Zamil Steel, Era Infra, Interarch, BlueScope Steel, Tata BlueScope Steel, Kirby Building Systems, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys Limited and Everest Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pre-engineered Metal Buildings companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small Size

Middle Size

Large Size

Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Infrastructure Sectors

Agricultural

Others

Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pre-engineered Metal Buildings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pre-engineered Metal Buildings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zamil Steel

Era Infra

Interarch

BlueScope Steel

Tata BlueScope Steel

Kirby Building Systems

Interarch Building Products

Jindal Buildsys Limited

Everest Industries

Lloyd Insulations

Multicolor Steels

PEBS Pennar

SML Group

Smith Structures

Tiger Steel Engineering

Arco Steel

ALLIED STEEL BUILDINGS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Companies

