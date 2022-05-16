Freeze Dried Garlic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freeze Dried Garlic in global, including the following market information:

Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Freeze Dried Garlic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Freeze Dried Garlic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dehydrated Garlic Flakes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Freeze Dried Garlic include Garlico Industries Ltd., V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd, Henan Sunny Foods, Oceanic Foods Limited, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd and B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Freeze Dried Garlic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dehydrated Garlic Flakes

Dried Garlic Granules

Dried Garlic Powder

Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.)

Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Freeze Dried Garlic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Freeze Dried Garlic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Freeze Dried Garlic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Freeze Dried Garlic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garlico Industries Ltd.

V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd

Henan Sunny Foods

Oceanic Foods Limited

LIMING Food

Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County

Jinxiang Huihe

Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd

B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd

Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.,Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Freeze Dried Garlic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Freeze Dried Garlic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Freeze Dried Garlic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Freeze Dried Garlic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Freeze Dried Garlic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Freeze Dried Garlic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Freeze Dried Garlic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Freeze Dried Garlic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Freeze Dried Garlic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Freeze Dried Garlic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Freeze Dried Garlic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Freeze Dried Garlic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freeze Dried Garlic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freeze Dried Garlic Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freeze Dried Garlic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

