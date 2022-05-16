Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Gastrointestinal Drugs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gastrointestinal Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Prescription Gastrointestinal Drug
- OTC Gastrointestinal Drug
Segment by Application
- Chronic Gastritis
- Functional Dyspepsia
- Peptic Ulcer
- Acute Gastroenteritis
- Other
By Company
- AstraZeneca
- Sanofi
- Bayer
- Pfizer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Teva
- Zeria (Tillotts)
- Perrigo
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Purdue Pharma
- C.B. Fleet
- Abbott
- Jiangzhong
- Xian-Janssen
By Region
- North America
- the United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Prescription Gastrointestinal Drug
1.2.3 OTC Gastrointestinal Drug
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chronic Gastritis
1.3.3 Functional Dyspepsia
1.3.4 Peptic Ulcer
1.3.5 Acute Gastroenteritis
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Gastrointestinal Drugs by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
