Precious Metals for Industrial Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Precious Metals for Industrial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Precious Metals for Industrial include Heraeus, TANAKA, Ames Goldsmith, DuPont, Technic, Johnson Matthey, Cermet, Tongling Nonferrous Metals and Fukuda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Precious Metals for Industrial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silver
- Palladium
- Platinum
- Gold
- Others
Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Electronics
- Glass
- Pharmaceutical
- Fertilizer
- Jewelry
- Others
Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Precious Metals for Industrial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Precious Metals for Industrial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Precious Metals for Industrial sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Precious Metals for Industrial sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Heraeus
- TANAKA
- Ames Goldsmith
- DuPont
- Technic
- Johnson Matthey
- Cermet
- Tongling Nonferrous Metals
- Fukuda
- DOWA Hightech
- Mitsui Kinzoku
- CNMC Ningxia Orient
- Shoei Chemical
- Yamamoto Precious Metal
- MEPCO
- Shin Nihon Kakin
- AG PRO Technology
- Nonfemet
- Tokuriki Honten
- Ningbo Jingxin
- Changgui Metal Powder
- Yunnan Copper
- Jiangsu Boqian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Precious Metals for Industrial Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Precious Metals for Industrial Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Precious Metals for Industrial Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metals for Industrial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Precious Metals for Industrial Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metals for Industrial Players in Global Market
