Precious Metals for Industrial Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Precious Metals for Industrial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precious Metals for Industrial include Heraeus, TANAKA, Ames Goldsmith, DuPont, Technic, Johnson Matthey, Cermet, Tongling Nonferrous Metals and Fukuda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Precious Metals for Industrial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silver

Palladium

Platinum

Gold

Others

Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Chemical and Petrochemical

Electronics

Glass

Pharmaceutical

Fertilizer

Jewelry

Others

Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precious Metals for Industrial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precious Metals for Industrial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Precious Metals for Industrial sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Precious Metals for Industrial sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Heraeus

TANAKA

Ames Goldsmith

DuPont

Technic

Johnson Matthey

Cermet

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Fukuda

DOWA Hightech

Mitsui Kinzoku

CNMC Ningxia Orient

Shoei Chemical

Yamamoto Precious Metal

MEPCO

Shin Nihon Kakin

AG PRO Technology

Nonfemet

Tokuriki Honten

Ningbo Jingxin

Changgui Metal Powder

Yunnan Copper

Jiangsu Boqian

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precious Metals for Industrial Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precious Metals for Industrial Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Precious Metals for Industrial Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Precious Metals for Industrial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metals for Industrial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Precious Metals for Industrial Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metals for Industrial Players in Global Market

